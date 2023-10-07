Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 498 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $45.12 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.