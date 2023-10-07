Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 510 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 369,806 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

