Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 558 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $11,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.28 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

