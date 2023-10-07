Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 750 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.