Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 884 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trustmark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.