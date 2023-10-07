Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.90

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,493 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

