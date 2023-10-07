Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

