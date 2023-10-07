First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

FFIN opened at $24.72 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

