First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 33,742 shares.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
