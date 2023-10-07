First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 33,742 shares.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

