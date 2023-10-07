FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,128,141. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

