Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 6,652 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

