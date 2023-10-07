Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.26

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.26 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 65,130 shares.

Foxtons Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.26. The stock has a market cap of £109.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 33,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £12,572.60 ($15,197.15). Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

