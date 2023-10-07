Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.26

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.26 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 65,130 shares.
Foxtons Group Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.26. The stock has a market cap of £109.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
