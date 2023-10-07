Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.63 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

