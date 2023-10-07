Gibson Capital LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 600,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,467,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Apple by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 149,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 12,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 133,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

