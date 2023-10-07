GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

