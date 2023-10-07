Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $850.72

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.72 ($10.28) and traded as low as GBX 846.54 ($10.23). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 861.80 ($10.42), with a volume of 794,114 shares trading hands.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 874.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 850.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,047.62%.

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

About Grafton Group

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($88,894.17). 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.