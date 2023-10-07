Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GHC opened at $588.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $535.26 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $284,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

