Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $279,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.07 and its 200 day moving average is $385.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

