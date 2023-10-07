Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.03

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.03 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7.07 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,529,397 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HUM
Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.