Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.03

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.03 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7.07 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,529,397 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.98 million, a PE ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.03.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

