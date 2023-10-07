ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.10 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

