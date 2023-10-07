Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.53

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.53 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 95,995 shares changing hands.

Ilika Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of £49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 2.19.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

