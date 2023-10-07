Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $631,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 970,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,654,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Prabir Adarkar sold 19,432 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,477,220.64.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

