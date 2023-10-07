Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,147 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,609.91.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,207,249.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72.

On Monday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

