Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.12

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.12 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26.51 ($0.32). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,468 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Iofina in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Iofina alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iofina

Iofina Stock Performance

About Iofina

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of £51.32 million, a PE ratio of 668.75 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.