John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 12,363 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $729,911.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,997,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20.

On Friday, August 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $496,526.36.

On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $580,200.00.

AAR Trading Up 0.4 %

AIR opened at $59.43 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AAR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

