Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$6.87. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 114,782 shares trading hands.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities downgraded Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 24.52%. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7100881 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

