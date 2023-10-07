Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

