KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

