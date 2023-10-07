Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

