Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares changing hands.
Legendary Investments Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
