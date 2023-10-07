Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CMS opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

