Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $970,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

