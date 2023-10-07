Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $978,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

