Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $995,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.