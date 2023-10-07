Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.61 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

