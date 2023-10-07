Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

