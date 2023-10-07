Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE opened at $53.30 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

