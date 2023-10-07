Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,700,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 252,212 shares of company stock worth $25,128,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

