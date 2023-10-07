Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.