LVZ Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

