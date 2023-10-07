Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $10.00. Mannatech shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

