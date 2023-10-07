Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

