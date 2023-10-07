Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.