Members Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,183 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.