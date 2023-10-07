Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $8.62. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 12,316 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

