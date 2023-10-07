Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

