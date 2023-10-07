Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capitol Family Office Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

