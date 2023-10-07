Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HM Payson & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $258,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.