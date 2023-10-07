Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

