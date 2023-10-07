Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 361,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

